Eyes on Bihar polls, Rahul Gandhi joins Congress rally against unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday joined the party's ongoing 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' (Stop Migration, Provide Jobs) padyatra in Bihar's Begusarai district. With eyes on the state assembly polls later this year, the Rae Bareli MP said the youth of Bihar "will not tolerate injustice anymore" and fight for their rights, employment and justice.

Clad in a white T-shirt, Rahul Gandhi participated in the padyatra accompanied by several party leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar and state party president Rajesh Kumar. Sharing pictures from the yatra on his X handle, Gandhi said, "There is enthusiasm among the youth of Bihar to achieve something - and there is anger against the government for not providing them opportunities and support. The sentiments, suffering and determination of thousands of youth were clearly visible on the streets of Begusarai today during the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' rally."

"This voice against unemployment and migration has now become a cry for change. Bihar will not sit silent now, the youth will not tolerate injustice anymore - they will fight for their rights, employment and justice," he added.

After the rally, Gandhi returned to Patna where he will address the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' (Save the Constitution Symposium).

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi shared a minute-long video message on X, urging the youth of Bihar to join him in the march in Begusarai wearing "white T-shirts".

"Our aim is to draw the attention of the world to the plight of Bihar's youth, who find government jobs getting scarce day by day and privatisation bringing no benefits. Let us bring the government in the state under pressure and change it," he said in the video.

The Congress is part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, which also includes Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties. Elections for Bihar Assembly are due for later this year.