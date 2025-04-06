Veteran Kerala leader Mariam Alexander Baby elected CPI(M) party chief

In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Sunday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) elected 71-year-old Mariam Alexander Baby as its next general secretary, or party chief.

Baby’s election to the top post of the party, and the rejigged 18-member Polit Bureau—its highest decision-making body—where eight new members were inducted, brought the curtains down on the Prakash Karat–Sitaram Yechury era in the party.

The changes marked a generational shift in the party not witnessed since its 14th Party Congress in Madras (now Chennai) in January 1992. That CPI(M) conclave, over three decades ago, witnessed Harkishan Singh Surjeet succeeding EMS Namboodiripad as the party chief, and both Prakash Karat and Yechury inducted into the Polit Bureau for the first time. Prakash Karat and Yechury remained Surjeet’s chief lieutenants until he retired as general secretary in 2005, at which time Prakash succeeded him.

At the CPI(M)’s 24th Party Congress in Madurai, which concluded on Sunday, Prakash, Brinda Karat, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, former Lok Sabha member Subhashini Ali, among others, retired from the Polit Bureau, as all of them are now above 75. Yechury had passed away in September 2024. While Prakash served as the party’s general secretary from 2005 to 2015, Yechury led the CPI(M) from 2015 to 2024, and Prakash served as the interim party chief after Yechury’s death. Those inducted into the Polit Bureau include Kisan Sabha general secretary Vijoo Krishnan, Mariam Dhawale, and Lok Sabha member Amra Ram.

After former Kerala chief minister EMS Namboodiripad, Baby is the second party chief to hail from Kerala, underlining the continuing influence of the Kerala state unit of the party. After Surjeet, Baby is also the second person from a minority community to head the CPI(M) since it split from the CPI and was founded in 1964. Surjeet, born into a Sikh family, was a professed atheist, as is Baby, who was born into a Christian family.

Baby’s challenge will be to help the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) return to power in Kerala for a third successive term in the assembly elections due in April 2026. He must also carry forward the baton from Yechury to recover lost ground in West Bengal, Tripura, and in the party's pockets of influence in other states. Another challenge confronting Baby is to revive the party's activities in the country’s cultural and educational spheres. Baby played a key role in starting the Kochi Biennale art exhibition and the Swaralaya cultural organisation in Delhi.

Baby hails from Prakkulam in Kollam district. When still in school, he joined the Kerala Students Federation, the predecessor of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of the CPI(M). In later years, he edited the party’s Malayalam mouthpiece, Deshabhimani, and was a two-term Rajya Sabha MP from 1986 to 1998. He served as minister of education in the LDF government headed by V S Achuthanandan (2006–11). He was inducted into the Polit Bureau at the 20th Party Congress in 2012. He is married to Betty Louis, who has worked for a news channel, and the couple have a son.