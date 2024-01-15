Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi interacts with people on second day of Cong's Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi interacts with people on second day of Cong's Nyay Yatra

Several people, mostly women and children, had lined up along the yatra route and cheered on Gandhi as his bus made its way along several busy areas here

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Sekmai here on Monday and interacted with the people who had lined up along the route to greet him.

Starting the yatra in a custom-made Volvo bus, Gandhi also walked for some distance meeting people and enquiring about their problems.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Several people, mostly women and children, had lined up along the yatra route and cheered on Gandhi as his bus made its way along several busy areas here.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Day 2 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began bright and early at 7:30 am with the traditional flag hoisting by Seva Dal at the campsite. PCC President of Manipur @meghachandra_k hoisted the flag."

"The yatra will move from Sekmai to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur before finally halting in Nagaland at night," he said.

The yatra began Sunday from violence-hit Manipur with Gandhi asserting that the party will present a new vision for India that will be based on harmony, brotherhood and equitability and devoid of hatred, violence and monopoly.

At a rally here to flag off the over-6,700-km yatra with which the party is looking to set the narrative for the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur as it reeled under ethnic violence, and vowed to ensure justice for its people.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states. It will traverse 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot, and culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Also Read

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

LIVE: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will influence morale, says Cong's Khurshid

Manipur denies permission to Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Congress deviated from its ideological, organisational roots: Milind Deora

Yatra will go on: Salman Khurshid as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' kicks off

Congress should focus on livelihood issues: DesignBoxed's Naresh Arora

With Jagannatha temple corridor, Naveen Patnaik's BJD looks to one-up BJP

Rahul embarks on Nyay Yatra, says Cong will present new vision for India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National Congressmallikarjun khargeSonia GandhiLok Sabha elections

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story