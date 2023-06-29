Home / Politics / AAP appoints Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak as party in-charge for MCD

The AAP on Thursday appointed senior leader and Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak as the party's in-charge for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
An order to this effect was issued by AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

"The party hereby announces Durgesh Pathak as the MCD 'Prabhari' for the state of Delhi. We wish him all the very best for his new responsibility," Pathak said in the order, a copy of which was shared by the AAP on Twitter.

Pathak was the election in-charge for MCD polls and Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll last year.

He was also AAP's co-convenor during the 2015 Delhi assembly polls and the co-incharge for the 2017 Punjab assembly elections.

Topics :Aam Aadmi PartyMCDDelhi government

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

