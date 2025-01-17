Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for insensitivity towards patients outside Aiims

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for insensitivity towards patients outside Aiims

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha met the patients and families putting up on roads, footpaths and subways around Aiims

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:01 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met several patients and their families camped on the roads, footpaths and subways around Aiims and accused the Centre and the Delhi government of showing "insensitivity" towards them.

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha met the patients and families putting up on roads, footpaths and subways around Aiims and enquired about their problems and grievances.

"Burden of disease, biting cold, and government insensitivity - today I met patients and their families outside Aiims who have come from far and wide in search of treatment," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Instagram.

"On their path to get treatment, they are forced to sleep on roads, footpaths and subways - just keeping a flame of hope burning amidst the cold ground, hunger, and inconveniences," Gandhi said.

"Both the Central and Delhi governments have completely failed in fulfilling their responsibility towards the public," he said.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

