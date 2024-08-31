Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rahul Gandhi to visit US from Sep 8, hold interactions at Texas university

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitorda shared details of Gandhi's first visit to the US after becoming the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha in June

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Gandhi, who turned 54 in June, has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 3:30 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the US from September 8-10 during which he will hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Texas.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitorda shared details of Gandhi's first visit to the US after becoming the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha in June.

"Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of opposition, I, as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, which has a presence in 32 countries, (have) been bombarded with requests from the Indian diaspora, diplomats, academicians, businesspersons, leaders, international media and many others, for interactions with him," Pitroda said in a video statement.

"Now, he (Gandhi) is coming to the US for a very brief visit. He will be in Dallas on September 8th and Washington DC on September 9th and 10th. In Dallas, we will have interactions with the University of Texas, (with) students, academic institutions and community people. We will have a very large community gathering. We will meet some technocrats and then we will have dinner with leaders from the Dallas area," he added.

The following day, Gandhi will travel to Washington DC where there is a plan to have similar interactions with a variety of people, including think-tanks, national press club and others, the Indian Overseas Congress chief said.

"There are a lot of events planned with a variety of people because we find that people also have a lot of interest in the states we run with a Congress government," he said.

"We look forward to a very successful visit," Pitroda added.

Gandhi, who turned 54 in June, has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

He won from two constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls but resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest a bypoll.

Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004 following his victory from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.


Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressSam PitrodaUS

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

