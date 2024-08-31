Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Petition filed in Chandigarh court demanding criminal case against Kangana

Petition filed in Chandigarh court demanding criminal case against Kangana

Advocate Ravinder Singh, said that in the film 'Emergency' made by Kangana Ranaut, an attempt has been made to defame Sri Akal Takht Sahib

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana
A petition demanding the registration of a criminal case was filed on Saturday in Chandigarh against film actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A petition demanding the registration of a criminal case was filed on Saturday in Chandigarh against film actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for allegedly misrepresenting historical facts and hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs in the film 'Emergency'.

The case has been filed with the area magistrate under section 302, 299, 196 part one, 197 part one BNS. The next date of the case has been fixed as September 17, 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Advocate Ravinder Singh, former president of District Bar Association Chandigarh and head of Lawyers for Humanity, who filed the case, said that in the film 'Emergency' made by Kangana Ranaut, an attempt has been made to defame Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest place of the Sikhs.

Singh further added, "An attempt has been made to present Jathedar Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a terrorist, which is completely baseless. Because there was no such FIR against him. Because a Dharam Yudh Morcha was set up to implement the Sri Anandpur Sahib Resolution and the government took it in the wrong way and attacked Sri Harmandir Sahib and innocent people were killed there, during which the then Jathedar Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale also became a martyr."

Singh urged the ED to launch a probe into the funding of the film. He further asserted that the film is made "without studying" the facts.

"Film was made without studying these things and the funding for this should also be investigated by the ED as to where is the money coming from for the production of films. Rather, her (Kangana Ranaut) films have been completely flopped in the past." Singh said.

Singh informed that the case has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for attempting to hurt sentiments and "create tension between two communities." "We have filed a criminal case with the area magistrate under section 302, 299, 196 part one, 197 part one BNS for the attempt made by Kangana Ranaut to incite religious sentiments of the people and create tension between the two communities. The next date of the case has been fixed as September 17, 2024. Under this, there is a provision for a maximum sentence of 2 years," Singh said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Robert Vadra slams Kangana, says she does not deserve to be in Parliament

SAD sends legal notice to CBFC over Kangana's upcoming movie 'Emergency'

SAD Delhi unit urges CBFC to stop release of Kangana -starrer 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut in legal trouble for 'misrepresenting' Sikhs in 'Emergency'

Script by BJP: Akhilesh slams Kangana on remarks over farmers' protests

Topics :Kangana RanautChandigarhSikh communityThe Emergency

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story