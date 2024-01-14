Home / Politics / Rahul pays homage at Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur's Thoubal district

Rahul pays homage at Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur's Thoubal district

The monument commemorates the heroes of the erstwhile Manipur Kingdom who fought the British forces in the war

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Press Trust of India Imphal

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid homage at the Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur's Thoubal district.

Gandhi reached the Imphal airport in the afternoon, and was accorded a rousing welcome by Congress supporters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

From there, he went straight to the memorial. After paying homage to those killed in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, he spent a few minutes there.

He then went to a nearby private ground, named 'Nyay Maidan', from where the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will begin.

The monument commemorates the heroes of the erstwhile Manipur Kingdom who fought the British forces in the war.

The yatra will traverse 6,713 km, mostly by buses, but also on foot. It will cover 110 districts in 67 days, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

Manipur denies permission to Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Cong's Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur, focus on bread-and-butter issues

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

We understand your pain, will bring back peace: Rahul to Manipur people

Will not contest Lok Sabha polls from Balasore, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

SP to form 'PDA' cadre for backward caste workers ahead of LS polls

Tiger zinda hai: Jairam Ramesh rejects BJP's claims of 2024 being done deal

Will welcome Milind Deora if he joins Shiv Sena, says Maha CM Shinde

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressmallikarjun khargeElection news

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story