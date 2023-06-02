Home / Politics / Rahul's remarks on condition of Dalits, Muslims in 'bitter truth': Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati said Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on the 'miserable condition' of Dalits and Muslims in the country is a "bitter truth"

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on the 'miserable condition' of Dalits and Muslims in the country is a "bitter truth" for which previous governments of the Congress, the BJP and other parties at the Centre were responsible.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, she said, "The statement given by (former Congress president) Rahul Gandhi during his US tour pertaining to the miserable condition of crores of Dalits and Muslims, and the insecurity to their lives and religion, in India, is a bitter truth for which the governments of the Congress, BJP and other parties at the Centre, were completely responsible."

"Irrespective of the government of the Congress or the BJP in different states, including UP, injustice, atrocities and exploitation of the poor and deprived (sections of society) by those belonging to the majority section has been a common thing. It was only during the BSP government in UP that the rule of law was established and justice was done to everyone," she said.

"Along with this, history is filled with 'black chapters' of innumerable communal riots and casteist incidents (triggered) for political and electoral self-interest...," Mayawati tweeted.

Gandhi had on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be "decimated" in the next three-four assembly elections by the Congress, emphasising that they have the basic requirements needed to defeat the ruling party which do not have the support of the vast majority of the Indian population.

He also said that the Muslim League party was "a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League...", defending the Congress's alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala.

Gandhi is in the United States for a three-city tour.

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

