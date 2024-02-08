Home / Politics / Rahul should do justice to his party leaders first: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Rahul should do justice to his party leaders first: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and said he should first do justice with his own party leaders

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Press Trust of India Raipur

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur after returning from Delhi, the CM also said those accused in the alleged Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC) scam will not be spared.

Gandhi's yatra is scheduled to enter Chhattisgarh from Odisha on Thursday.

It will be Gandhi's first visit to Chhattisgarh after the November 2023 assembly elections wherein his party was ousted from power in the state.

The mass outreach programme of the Congress started from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20.

To a query on Gandhi's yatra, CM Sai said, "You all have seen the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra and now he has taken out Nyay yatra. After the state assembly polls (in Chhattisgarh), many (Congress) candidates quit the party. So he should first do justice with them."

"I went to Delhi on Wednesday evening and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda and informed them about the efforts being taken to fulfil 'Modi ki guarantee' (BJP's pre-poll promises) in the state," he said.

Asked about any discussion on the upcoming parliamentary elections, Sai said a discussion on the polls will be held here with BJP's state in-charge Om Mathur and joint-incharge Nitin Nabin and preparations for the polls are underway in full swing.

During electioneering for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised a probe into the alleged CGPSC scam, he noted.

"We have recommended a CBI probe into it and an FIR has been registered (by the state's Economic Offence Wing on Wednesday). The accused will not be spared," Sai said.

As per the letter by the home department to director of states EOW/Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 2, prima facie it was found that then-chairman of CGPSC Taman Singh Sonwani, then-secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, then-examination controller of CGPSC and other public servants and politicians misused their positions and political influence, and manipulated the selection process in the recruitment process in 2020 and 2021, including the assistant professor selection exam 2021, and selected their sons, daughter and relatives in place of eligible candidates, a government statement earlier said.

Topics :Rahul GandhiVishnu Deo SaiBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarh AssemblyBJP

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

