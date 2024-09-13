Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rahul slams govt over video of restaurant chain owner 'apologising' to FM

In a post on X, Gandhi said when owner of a small business, like Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore, asks for a simplified GST regime, his request is met with 'arrogance and outright disrespect'

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 3:48 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the government over a video in which a restaurant chain owner is purportedly "apologising" to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for voicing concerns about GST, and said that when "fragile egos" of those in power are hurt, it seems humiliation is what they will deliver.

Two videos were being shared by several Congress leaders and in one of them at an event on September 11, Annapoorna chain of restaurants owner Srinivasan is seen purportedly highlighting concerns over varying GST rates. In the second video, Srinivasan was seen purportedly apologising in person to the Finance Minister.

Gandhi said if this "arrogant government" would listen to the people they would understand that a simplified GST would solve the problems of lakhs of businesses.

In a post on X, Gandhi said when the owner of a small business, like Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore, asks public servants for a simplified GST regime, his request is met with "arrogance and outright disrespect".

"Yet, when a billionaire friend seeks to bend the rules, change the laws, or acquire national assets, Modi Ji rolls out the red carpet," he alleged.

"Our small business owners have already endured the blows of demonetisation, an inaccessible banking system, tax extortion and a disastrous GST. The last thing they deserve is further humiliation," Gandhi said.

But when the fragile egos of those in power are hurt, it seems humiliation is exactly what they will deliver, the former Congress chief said.

He said MSMEs have been asking for relief for years.

"If this arrogant government would listen to the people they would understand that a simplified GST with a single tax rate would solve the problems of lakhs of businesses," Gandhi said.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

