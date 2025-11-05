Home / Politics / Rahul to hold press conference in Delhi today, may drop 'hydrogen bomb'

Rahul to hold press conference in Delhi today, may drop 'hydrogen bomb'

On September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is going to address a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is going to address a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday at 12 PM, where speculation is rife that he may make a major revelation, referred to earlier as a "hydrogen bomb" linked to his allegations of vote theft and irregularities in the electoral rolls.

On September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb."

Addressing a gathering on the last day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi launched barbed attacks on the BJP, saying that "forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to destroy the Constitution of India."

The 16-day-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is aimed at raising awareness about voter rights and protesting against alleged "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

"The forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi, the same forces are trying to destroy the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. We will not let them destroy the Constitution of India...We received a lot of support during the yatra. Every youth, children of Bihar stood with us... I want to say to the people of BJP, that, in Mahadevpura, we had shown atom bomb, but soon we will come with hydrogen bomb, BJP get ready. Their truth will be shown to the country. I express gratitude to the people of Bihar for helping us... I guarantee you, after hydrogen bomb, Narendra Modi ji won't be able to show his face to this country..." Rahul Gandhi said in Patna.

The Lok Sabha LoP further termed the vote theft a "theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy."

He said, "We did press conference and showed to the people. The Election Commission of India does not give us the voter list, videography... We presented proof in front of the country. 'Vote Chori' means the theft of our rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy. They will take away your ration card, land and give it to Adani and Ambani.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

