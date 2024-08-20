Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy appointed as BJP in-charge for J&K election

A statement to this effect was issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh

Ram Madhav
This appointment comes into effect immediately. | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
The BJP on Tuesday appointed its former national general secretary Ram Madhav and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as in-charge for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement to this effect was issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh here.

"BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former national general secretary, and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

"This appointment comes into effect immediately," the statement said.


Topics :Ram MadhavBJPJammu and Kashmir politics

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

