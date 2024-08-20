Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in 2001 road blockade case

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday

All six were convicted by Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav on January 11, 2023. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
A Sultanpur court on Tuesday took strong objection to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh not appearing in a two-decade-old case and ordered police to arrest and produce him on August 28.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday. The accused however did not appear before the court.

"The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," a court officer told PTI.

Madan Singh, appearing for the six accused, said a bail petition for Singh and Sanda has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, with a hearing set for August 22.

The case goes back to June 19, 2001, when a demonstration was held near an overbridge close to the city's Sabzi Mandi area under the leadership of former SP MLA Anoop Sanda over poor power supply.

Sanjay Singh, along with former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh, and Subhash Chaudhary had taken part in it.

A case was registered against all of them at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station.

All six were convicted by Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav on January 11, 2023, and awarded three months imprisonment.

On August 9, the six were ordered to appear before the MP/MLA court. When they failed to do so, Special Magistrate Shubham Verma issued non-bailable warrants against all of them.


First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

