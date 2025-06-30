Will fight tooth and nail if any word is touched in Constitution: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the party will fight tooth and nail if any word is touched in the Constitution.

He was reacting to RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's call to review the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble.

Speaking to reporters at his house in Bengaluru, Kharge called Hosabale "a man of Manusmriti".

"He doesn't want the poor class people to come up. And what was practiced thousands of years ago, he wants the same to continue. That's why he doesn't like socialism, secularism and liberty, equality and fraternity," the Congress president said.

According to Kharge, this is not only Hosabale's line, but that of RSS' line.