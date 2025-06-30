Home / Politics / Electoral roll a dynamic list, only eligible citizens can be listed: EC

Electoral roll a dynamic list, only eligible citizens can be listed: EC

Several opposition parties have said that the intensive revision carries the risk of willful exclusion of voters using the state machinery

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election
Both the electors as well the booth level officers (BLOs) would be able to readily access these details. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid protests by opposition parties, the Election Commission on Monday said the special intensive revision is needed as the electoral roll keeps changing due to a variety of reasons and the Constitution mandates it to ensure that only eligible citizens are part of the voters' list and those not, do not get to vote.

Several opposition parties have said that the intensive revision carries the risk of willful exclusion of voters using the state machinery.

In a statement, the poll panel said the revision of electoral rolls is must as it is a dynamic list which keeps changing due to deaths, shifting of people due to migration and addition of new voters who have turned 18.

"Further, Article 326 of the Constitution specifies the eligibility to become an elector. Only Indian citizens, above 18 years and ordinary residents in that constituency, are eligible to be registered as an elector," it said.

The Election Commission said it has uploaded the 2003 electoral roll of Bihar comprising details of 4.96 crore electors, on its website.

It can be used by those in the 2003 list as a documentary evidence while submitting their enumeration form.

It also said that the ease of availability of 2003 electoral rolls of Bihar -- published after the last intensive review -- would hugely facilitate the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state as now nearly 60 per cent of the total electorate would not have to submit any documents.

They have to just verify their details from the 2003 electoral rolls and submit the filled-up enumeration form.

Both the electors as well the booth level officers (BLOs) would be able to readily access these details.

It noted that anyone whose name is not in the 2003 Bihar electoral roll can still use the extract of 2003 electoral roll rather than providing any other documents for his/her mother or father.

In such cases, no other document would be required for his/her mother or father. Only the relevant extract/details of the 2003 ER would be sufficient.

Such electors would have to submit the documents only for themselves along with the filled-up enumeration form.

EC asserted that before every election, revision of electoral roll is mandatory according to the Representation of People Act 1950 and Rule 25 of the Registration of Elector Rules 1960. EC has been conducting annual revisions, intensive as well as summary revision for 75 years now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt withdrew language policy GRs to prevent protest, says Uddhav

Govt buckled under 'pressure': Aaditya on withdrawal of GRs on Hindi

Around 50 supporters of MP Chandrashekhar Azad nabbed for vandalism

KTR slams Shah over inaction against corruption allegations on T'gana govt

How Kerala is charting path to become 1st extreme-poverty-free Indian state

Topics :Election CommissionIndian constitutionBihar

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story