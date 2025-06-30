'Decision up to party high command': Kharge on Karnataka CM change

Amid growing speculations around change of chief minister in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the decision remains in the hands of the "party high command".

"See, that is in the hands of the high command. Nobody can say here what is going on in the high command. This is left to the high command and the high command has got power to take further action. But unnecessarily one should not create problem," Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What's happening in Karnataka?

Kharge's statement comes amid speculation around a leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka. The speculations follow the recent remarks by Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna suggesting "revolutionary political developments" in the state after September.

On Sunday, June 29, Karnataka Congress MLA HA Iqbal Hussain also hinted that a decision on the elevation of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar could be taken soon. "You all know what our (Congress's) strength was before this government came to power. Everyone knows who put in the struggle, sweat, effort and interest to achieve this victory. His (Shivakumar's) strategy and programmes are history now. I don't believe in speculation. We have full confidence that the high command is aware of the situation and will take an appropriate decision at the right time to give him an opportunity," Hussain said, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

On being asked about whether Shivakumar can become the CM, he said a decision on the same will be taken in the next two to three months. Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has also arrived in Bengaluru to hold meetings with party legislators on Monday. 'Govt will complete 5 years' Amid these speculations, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Congress government in the state will complete the full tenure. "Our government will last for five years like a rock," Siddaramaiah said, while addressing a press conference with Shivakumar, as quoted by the Times of India.