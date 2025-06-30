Home / Politics / 'Decision up to party high command': Kharge on Karnataka CM change

'Decision up to party high command': Kharge on Karnataka CM change

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement comes amid speculation around leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the decision on CM change is up to the party high command.(Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Amid growing speculations around change of chief minister in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the decision remains in the hands of the "party high command".
 
"See, that is in the hands of the high command. Nobody can say here what is going on in the high command. This is left to the high command and the high command has got power to take further action. But unnecessarily one should not create problem," Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 
 

What's happening in Karnataka?

 
Kharge's statement comes amid speculation around a leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka. The speculations follow the recent remarks by Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna suggesting "revolutionary political developments" in the state after September.
 
On Sunday, June 29, Karnataka Congress MLA HA Iqbal Hussain also hinted that a decision on the elevation of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar could be taken soon. "You all know what our (Congress’s) strength was before this government came to power. Everyone knows who put in the struggle, sweat, effort and interest to achieve this victory. His (Shivakumar’s) strategy and programmes are history now. I don’t believe in speculation. We have full confidence that the high command is aware of the situation and will take an appropriate decision at the right time to give him an opportunity," Hussain said, as quoted by Moneycontrol.
 
On being asked about whether Shivakumar can become the CM, he said a decision on the same will be taken in the next two to three months.
 
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has also arrived in Bengaluru to hold meetings with party legislators on Monday. 
 

'Govt will complete 5 years'

 
Amid these speculations, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Congress government in the state will complete the full tenure.
 
"Our government will last for five years like a rock," Siddaramaiah said, while addressing a press conference with Shivakumar, as quoted by the Times of India. 
 

'Cong high command like a ghost': BJP's Tejasvi Surya

 
Soon after Kharge's statement, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the Congress, saying the party high command is like a "ghost".
 
"The Congress High Command is like a ghost. It is unseen, unheard, but always felt. Even the Congress President, who people thought is the high command, whispers its name and says it’s not him," Surya posted on X.

Topics :KarnatakaSiddaramaiahCongressCabinet reshuffleBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

