Home / Politics / Real power of democracy now realised by those who murdered it: Fadnavis

Real power of democracy now realised by those who murdered it: Fadnavis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the undivided Shiv Sena had contested the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections together. But after the results, the Sena snapped ties with the BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the media after all-party meeting on Maratha reservation (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said those who murdered democracy after the 2019 state assembly elections have now realised the real power of democracy. His remark came a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and also allotted the party's poll symbol 'wall clock' to his group. The decision came as a setback to party founder Sharad Pawar. "The Election Commission's decision is a victory of democracy and majority, especially in view of what happened after the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra. People's mandate was rejected and democracy was murdered at that time," Fadnavis said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the undivided Shiv Sena had contested the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections together. But after the results, the Sena snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Those who murdered democracy in 2019 have now realised what the real power of democracy is," Fadnavis said. "The Election Commission not only took into the consideration the majority's opinion in the NCP, but it also went through the Constitution of the party as well as other mandatory procedures such as holding internal elections at fixed intervals, among others," the former chief minister added.

Also Read

Shiv Sena (UBT) should stop hurting sentiments of Hindus: Dy CM Fadnavis

Drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore seized in Maharashtra in recent past: Fadnavis

No injustice to any community, says Dy CM Fadnavis on Maratha reservation

Fadnavis became arrogant after being made Maharashtra's Deputy CM: Saamana

Uddhav, speaker spar as Maharashtra awaits Sena vs Sena case verdict

Karnataka CM, Congress leaders protest against Centre at Jantar Mantar

PM Modi speaks as if he's in Oppn, Congress the ruling party: CM Stalin

BJP-BJD 'partnership' in Odisha, alleges Rahul Gandhi ahead of LS polls

Prime Minister Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

ED didn't conduct searches, sat in living room of CM PA's house: Atishi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraBJPShiv SenaNCP

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story