Reconciliation with Sachin Pilot is permanent: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

After a patch up meeting held in Delhi recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the first time has reacted, and said that 'reconciliation with Sachin Pilot is permanent'.

IANS Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
"Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Organisation General Secretary K.C. Venugopal made us sit and talk," he said further.

"The question is not personal, but it is of the country. Today Congress is the need of the country," he explained further.

Regarding the Manesar case, the CM said, "I have forgiven everyone. As soon as I left the hotel in Jaisalmer, I said "forget it, go ahead."

The CM said that he has known Pilot since the age of two and a half years. Pilot himself told this to him during the reconciliation meeting held in Delhi, he added.

In an interview to a media house going viral on social media, he said, he also spoke on the demand of Pilot, and said, "RPSC committee is constitutional and hence cannot be dissolved.

"He is a member of our party, so his words carry more weight. We had inquired after his demand but there is no such provision that we should dissolve the RPSC committee. This is a constitutional matter," he added.

Speaking on the issue of Congress's MLAs calling a parallel meeting on September 25, 2022, he said, "It was unimaginable for me not to pass the resolution given by the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Then after visiting Tanot Mata temple, I had also told the media that the two-line proposal has to be passed."

"When we reached Jaipur, we came to know that MLAs had gathered at Dhariwal ji's house. Perception was made that why I am getting this done. Even though I didn't know. I want to say that the Congress of Rajasthan has always been with high command. I would do anything for that family. Whatever be the situation, I am ready to do anything for this family," he added.

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

