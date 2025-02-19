Amit Shah, Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta announced new Delhi Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma becomes Dy CM Gupta will take oath as CM on Thursday at the Ramlila Maidan. The event is expected to be attended by high-profile dignitaries, celebrities, and party workers. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Wednesday that MLA Rekha Gupta will be the next chief minister of Delhi, which the party won handsomely with 48 of 70 seats. The decision was taken at a legislature party meeting late on Wednesday evening.Gupta will take oath as CM on Thursday at the Ramlila Maidan. The event is expected to be attended by high-profile dignitaries, celebrities, and party workers.

ALSO READ: Exploring journey of India's women Chief Ministers: From Sucheta to Atishi Gupta also becomes the first woman to be named as Chief Minister from BJP after an election, since 2014.

AAP National Convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope that she will fulfill all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every work for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi."

AAP leader Atishi, the third woman to ever have held the CM's post and Gupta's predecessor, said, “Congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi.”

"It is a matter of happiness that Delhi will be led by a woman. I hope that the promises made to the people of Delhi will be fulfilled. You will get the full support of Aam Aadmi Party for the development of Delhi, she added.

Taking to his X account, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. @gupta_rekha ji on being elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I have full faith that you will work with dedication in the direction of the resolution taken by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to make Delhi one of the top capitals of the world. I am confident that the BJP government under your leadership will work day and night to fulfill the hopes and expectations with which the mothers and sisters of Delhi have blessed the BJP," he said.

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, says, " I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah ji and the entire party leadership for expressing their faith in Rekha ji."

BJP MLA Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma congratulated Gupta with a post on X.

He said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Smt. @gupta_rekha ji, MLA from Shalimar Bagh, on being elected the leader of the BJP Delhi Legislative Party.”

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the New Delhi constituency election against AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal. He is the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma.

I have full faith that under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the double engine government of BJP will establish new dimensions of progress and development in Delhi. For BJP, Nari Shaktikaran is not just a slogan but is determined to fulfill women empowerment in real sense and Delhi getting a woman Chief Minister is a proof of Modi ji's commitment towards the upliftment of Nari Shakti and women empowerment, he further said in the post.

As news filtered out of her election, congratulations started pouring in for Gupta, who won her seat from the Shalimar Bagh constituency, beating Aam Aadmi Party candidate Bandana Kumari by almost 30,000 votes.BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, herself the daughter of a former Delhi CM, the late Sushma Swaraj, said, " Many many congratulations to her. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Rekha Gupta will underline a new chapter of Delhi..."