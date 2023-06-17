Home / Politics / Religious pontiffs must call maha panchayat to save Hindu religion: CT Ravi

"Congress govt is giving an opportunity by dropping the stringent law on religious conversions. Those who have gone away from Hinduism for different reasons must be brought back to the Hindu religion"

IANS Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 4:25 AM IST
Reacting strongly against the Karnataka government's move to drop the anti-conversion law, the BJP's national General Secretary C.T. Ravi on Saturday said that religious pontiffs must call for a maha panchayat to carry out re-conversions in order to save the Hindu religion.

Addressing reporters here, he maintained that re-conversions should be carried out through convincing, donations, warnings and punishment.

"To save Hinduism inevitably, a maha panchayat should be called. The maha panchayat of religious pontiffs, community leaders, jagadgurus must be called. We should initiate steps to save ourselves and our country and our own strategy must be evolved. The religious pontiffs of different communities should take steps for re-conversions," he said.

"The Congress government is giving an opportunity by dropping the stringent law on religious conversions. Those who have gone away from Hinduism for different reasons must be brought back to the Hindu religion. The people should be converted back to Hindu religion.

"What is the stand of Congress to cancel the anti-conversion law? Is Congress for forceful conversions? There is prohibition on religious conversions in the form of by force, by lure and cheating. What is the stand of the Congress party over forceful conversions? Is Congress supporting forceful conversions?" Ravi questioned.

He further stated that "I assumed Congress hated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. It also hates Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukh Dev. We will place our textbooks before the people and ask them what's wrong with the content. The lesson by author Chakravarthy Sulibele on these martyrs have been dropped. He had not written about himself. Congress opposed Ambedkar when he was alive, they defeated him in the elections and they insulted him when he died as well.

--IANS

mka/ksk/

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

