RG Kar case: TMC wants doctors' protest to be halted, says BJP leader

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya has claimed that the Trinamool Congress is feeling pressured by the protest by junior doctors over the RG Kar rape and murder case and wants to stop their protest. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Bhattacharya said, "TMC is under pressure, they realised that they are losing their chair so they are trying to fulfil some of the demands but by giving pre-conditions, no problem has ever been resolved...TMC wants this protest to be stopped, they are trying everything but it is not possible." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On Sunday, people part of various groups came out in support of the junior doctors who are on an indefinite hunger strike over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.

On Saturday, West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front held a protest march in Kolkata demanding justice for the victim of the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The march covered 21 km and saw participation from people from various walks of life.



"Today, we organised a 21 km long rally. We will not back down from the strike until 'Abhaya' receives justice," Dr Aqeeb told ANI.

Meanwhile, junior doctors continued their hunger strike in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front. The hunger strike, now in its 15th day, is part of their call for justice and healthcare reform.

Protests have erupted across West Bengal following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of the college on August 9.

More From This Section

The incident has sparked a political row between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state government, with the BJP calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a related development, the West Bengal government has urged the junior doctors to withdraw their strike and has invited them to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 21 at Nabanna.

In a letter dated October 19, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant stated, "The Hon'ble Chief Minister has expressed deep concern for the health and well-being of those on hunger strike and has made a sincere appeal for the strike to be called off, given the health risks."

"You are invited to a meeting with the Hon'ble Chief Minister on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 5:00 PM at Nabanna Sabhaghar, along with 10 of your colleagues, after the hunger strike is withdrawn. Due to other prior commitments of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, this meeting is scheduled for 45 minutes only. Please arrive at Nabanna Sabhaghar by 4:30 PM and provide the names of your 10 representatives via return email," Pant said in the letter.