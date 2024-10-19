Business Standard
RG Kar rape-murder: People go on a 20 km march demanding justice for victim

Junior doctors have been staging a fast-unto-death in Esplanade area for the last 15 days, demanding justice for the victim and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure

Participants raised slogans demanding justice for the woman doctor who was found raped and murdered in the medical college. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
People from all walks of life participated in an around 20-km-long protest march on Saturday demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protesters, including doctors and members of the civil society, took out the march from Sodepur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and it was scheduled to culminate at Esplanade in central Kolkata where junior doctors have been staging a fast-unto-death for the last fortnight.
 

Participants raised slogans demanding justice for the woman doctor who was found raped and murdered in the medical college on August 9.

 

Some junior doctors have been staging a fast-unto-death in Esplanade area for the last 15 days, demanding justice for the victim and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the doctors to withdraw their agitation, assuring them that their demands would be looked into by the government.


Topics : doctors protests Bengal doctors strike Kolkata Medical college

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

