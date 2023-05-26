Home / Politics / Robust LIC, SBI results exposed Congress conspiracy to weaken them: BJP

The Congress has been constantly running down these organisations as part of its "conspiracy" but their robust results have exposed the party, Prasad said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 26 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
The BJP on Friday cited the strong financial performance of the government-run LIC and the State of Bank of India to assert that it has exposed the Congress' "conspiracy to weaken these institutions and harm the country".

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said though the Congress claims to support the public sector, it ran a negative campaign targeting the Life Insurance Corporation of India and the State Bank of India.

He noted that the Life Insurance Corporation profit in the March quarter stood at Rs 13,428 crore, a rise of 466 per cent. The SBI profit in 2022-23 was Rs 50,232 crore, a rise of 58 per cent, the BJP leader said.

The Congress has been constantly running down these organisations as part of its "conspiracy" but their robust results have exposed the party, Prasad said.

First Published: May 26 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

