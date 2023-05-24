Home / Politics / Rouse Avenue Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's fresh passport plea on Friday

Rouse Avenue Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's fresh passport plea on Friday

A court here on Wednesday posted the hearing on a plea for a fresh passport by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, on May 26

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rouse Avenue Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's fresh passport plea on Friday

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here on Wednesday posted the hearing on a plea for a fresh passport by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, on May 26.

Gandhi had moved the court Tuesday seeking a 'no objection certificate' to secure a fresh "ordinary passport" after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta posted the matter on Friday for the filling of written submissions and the arguments of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

"The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him," the application said.

The court had on December 19, 2015 granted bail to Gandhi and others in the case.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul dons 'pheran' in Kashmir's cold as Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to close

Winter Session: Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Party meeting

Cong's Adhir Ranjan makes controversial remarks on PM over Rs 2,000 notes

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

ED raids Sanjay Singh's aides, AAP leader calls it Modi's 'gundagardi'

RJD joins Oppn parties boycott of new Parliament building inauguration

Nishad Party, BJP's UP ally, to contest 2024 LS polls on its own symbol

Topics :Rahul GandhiNational Herald

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story