Home / Politics / RS polls: All 4 BJP candidates from Guj, including Nadda, file nominations

RS polls: All 4 BJP candidates from Guj, including Nadda, file nominations

Returning officer Rita Mehta accepted the papers from these four BJP candidates

BJP National President JP Nadda | File Photo
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

All four BJP candidates from Gujarat, including party president J P Nadda, filed their nomination papers here on Thursday for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Besides Nadda, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated party leader from Godhra, Jashvantsinh Parmar, diamond baron Govind Dholakia and BJP leader Mayank Nayak for the election to be held on February 27.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil accompanied Nadda when he arrived at the state legislative assembly complex here to file his candidature.

Returning officer Rita Mehta accepted the papers from these four BJP candidates.

Though a person named Paresh Mulani has also filed his nomination as an independent candidate on Wednesday, his candidature will be rejected during scrutiny as he did not have support of any MLA, which is mandatory as per the rules, Mehta said.

Since no other party has fielded candidates and Thursday being the last day to file nomination papers, these four BJP nominees are likely to be elected unopposed. The Election Commission had on January 29 released the date for the Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states. The elections will be held on February 27.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

BJP chief JP Nadda to address rallies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

Nadda launches BJP's 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' wall writing programme

BJP Prez Nadda leads protest against cash recovery at Cong MP's premises

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

BJP president Nadda to visit Himachal today, take stock of flood situation

RS polls: Praful Patel, Milind Deora & Chandrakant Handore file nominations

Only BJP benefitted from electoral bonds, say Maharashtra Oppn parties

Significant for transparency: AAP lauds SC's electoral bonds scheme ruling

Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC requests deployment of 340k central forces

BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav elected unopposed as Bihar Assembly Speaker

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaRajya SabhaRajya Sabha electionsBJP MLAsGujarat

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story