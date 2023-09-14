Ruled MP for decades but left it high and dry: PM Modi attacks Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for several projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, including a Petrochemical Complex and ten new industrial projects across the state.

While laying the foundation stone for a bouquet of projects in the state, PM Modi hit out at the Congress claiming that it left the state and its people high ahd dry during its rule.

"The party (Congress), which ruled this state for decades, left it high and dry and a laggard economically when compared to other states. People from previous generations would remember how the Congress left the state's Bundelkhand region in desperate need of water, electricity and roads. Today, under the BJP rule, new roads have been been built in every village and electricity has been provided to every household. I am convinced that Madhya Pradesh will touch new heights when it comes to industrialisation in the coming days," PM Modi said, addressing a massive gathering in Bina on Thursday.

The ten projects for which he laid the foundation stone include 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone' in the Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam and six new industrial areas across the state.

Later, addressing the gathering, he said the inauguration of the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery would help in making India 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

"The inauguration of Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery today will help in making India Atmanirbhar. The modern petrochemical complex will take Bina to new heights. It will also go a long way in the setting up of more industries in the state. It will also open up new avenues for MSMEs and the youth will get job opportunities," he added.

Also expressing his gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PM Modi said, "I want to thank Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government for giving me the opportunity to come and meet the people of the state. Today, we are laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 50,000 crores. The combined expense of these projects is more than the budget of many states."

He also thanked the people for contrbutung to the successful conduct of G20 events in the state.

The 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram' will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and will mark a major step towards the economic growth and employment generation in the region. The 'IT Park 3 and 4' in Indore, to be built at a cost of about 550 crore, will provide an impetus to the state's IT and ITES sectors and open new employment opportunities for the youth, a government release stated.

The Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The park will provide connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway and will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth, the state release added.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram, and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crore, the release added.