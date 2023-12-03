Rural seats drive Congress' juggernaut in Telangana Assembly polls

While in the rest of India the Congress came out with a dismal show, the youngest state, Telangana, became a glimmer of hope for the grand-old party. It is on course to win 63 seats, while the simple majority mark to form a government in the southern state is 60. A major catalyst for the Congress victory was rural seats, outside the Hyderabad area.

This is the first time since the formation of the state in 2014 that any party other than K K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is coming to power in the state. However, with only a marginal majority, political analysts expect a power struggle between Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy and Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to become the chief minister.

According to local media, the party’s crisis manager, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is in action, holding the new MLAs together. The vote share of Congress increased from a mere 28 per cent in the 2018 assembly elections to 40 per cent this year, based on the latest available reports. Another major winner during the polls was the BJP, which saw its share doubling from 7 per cent to 14 per cent, up from one seat to eight seats. On the other hand, BRS was the worst hit. The BRS share declined from 47 per cent in 2018 to 38 per cent this time and the number of seats came down to 40 this year, from 88 last time. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) saw its vote share down from 3 per cent to 2 per cent, while retaining seven seats, as per the latest available numbers.

“Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed,” said BRS leader K T Rama Rao. Though a power struggle is going on, what worked in favour of the Congress was its higher share of votes in rural Telangana, as compared to Hyderabad and nearby areas. This rural-urban divide should be seen in the context that Hyderabad contributes to around 45 per cent of the state’s revenue. By the time of the last update, out of 15 seats in the Hyderabad area, Congress was leading in only one seat.

In a major setback for KCR, he is trailing behind Revanth Reddy by more than 1,717 votes in the Kamareddy seat at 4:20 pm. “The big story of this election was the BJP making inroads into the state by doubling its votes to 14 per cent. I believe that Revanth Reddy will become the chief minister as he may be already having the support of a majority of MLAs and Vikramarka may become deputy chief minister, to ensure Dalit participation,” said Rama Krishna Sangem, a veteran journalist and political analyst.

R Chandru, Head, Department of Political Science at Osmania University, said that giving family members priority and corruption charges went against BRS as a political party. Several family members of KCR are into politics -- including his son K T Rama Rao, daughter K. Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, T Harish Rao, son of KCR’s sister who was handling the finance and health portfolios, and Joginapally Santosh Kumar, son of KCR’s wife Shobha’s sister, a member of the Rajya Sabha. “KCR was not meeting the cadre. Interestingly, rural parts were not seeing the kind of development Hyderabad was seeing,” Chandru added.