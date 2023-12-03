Telangana election result: KCR trails at number 3 from Kamareddy, BJP leads

Kamareddy seat of the Telangana Assembly has become the centre of focus as the results of the Telangana Assembly elections unfold, as CM KCR is trailing on number three in the seat, behind Congress' Revanth Reddy and BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy.

With high-profile candidates like CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) announcing his decision to contest from Kamareddy, besides Gajwel, and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief, A Revanth Reddy deciding to challenge CM KCR in Kamareddy, the seat was already set for a clash of titans.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, as the results come out, BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy has taken the lead from both these heavyweights and left both Revanth Reddy and CM KCR behind. Although a slim margin, Ramana Reddy is leading by 625 votes ahead of Revanth Reddy. To everybody's surprise, CM KCR is in the third position and trailing behind Revanth Reddy by 1,406 votes. This is after 13 rounds of counting have been completed, and six more rounds of vote counting remain.

Earlier, the Working President of KTR posted on X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck."

Congress was leading the election result trends in Telangana with 63 seats to its credit, while the BRS was leading in 40 seats. Congress held a vote share of 39.74 per cent, whereas the BRS had a vote share of 37.68%. Bharatiya Janata Party gained a vote share of 13.78 per cent in the state, a first for it as the party aspires to expand its footprint in South India.