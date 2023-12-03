Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana election results: Revanth appreciates KTR's response to results

Telangana election results: Revanth appreciates KTR's response to results

Reddy contested elections from two seats, Kamareddy and Kodangal. He was leading by 25,757 votes as he secured a total of 85,867 votes in the Kodangal Assembly seat by 4:40 pm

Revanth_Reddy_Roadhshow
As the Congress party nears victory in Telangana Assembly elections, State Party President A Revanth Reddy spoke with the members of the press about the election results and said that he was happy about K T Rama Rao's remarks about Congress's victory. Revanth Reddy added, "We expect to have a similar cooperation from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as we run the government in the state."

Revanth Reddy contested elections from two seats, Kamareddy and Kodangal. Revanth Reddy was leading by 25,757 votes as he secured a total of 85,867 votes in the Kodangal Assembly seat by 4:40 pm when 16 of 20 rounds of vote counting had been completed. However, from the other seat, Revanth Reddy was trailing BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy, who was leading by a margin of 3,514 votes. CM KCR stood at number two position with 46,780 seats and Revanth Reddy stood at third position. This was the status with four more rounds of counting remaining in the Kamareddy Assembly.

As results stood at 4:40 PM, the Indian National Congress (INC) had won 13 seats in the Telangana Assembly with a lead in 50 seats, taking the total to 63. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had won eight seats and was leading on 32 seats, a total of 40. The BJP, on the other hand, had won one seat with a lead of eight seats. BJP had secured a respectable vote share of 13.82 per cent in the state as the party aspires to expand its footprint in South India.

Earlier, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck."

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

