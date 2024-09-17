Sad that Kejriwal is resigning, will work to bring him back: Atishi Marlena

In her first remarks after being designated the next chief minister of Delhi, senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday said she was sad that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was resigning from the post, and added that she will work towards bringing him back as CM. Atishi, who currently holds several portfolios in the Delhi government, said only a party like Aam Aadmi Party would have given a "first-time politician" like her such responsibilities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators, to which all MLAs unanimously agreed.

"I will work with one goal for the next few months to bring back Kejriwal on chief minister's post. I will work as chief minister under Arvind Kejriwal's guidance and protect the people of Delhi," Atishi said addressing a press conference.

She requested her party MLAs to not congratulate her as it was a "sad occasion".

"Kejriwal trusted me, made me an MLA, then a minister and now chief minister. I am thankful to him. A first-time politician can only get such opportunities in AAP. Had I been in some other party, I wouldn't even have got a ticket to contest polls," she added.

"I am happy, yet I am extremely sad that my elder brother is tendering his resignation today. Do not garland me or congratulate me as its a sad moment that Kejriwal is resigning as Delhi chief minister," she said.

Atishi added that said people are quite angry about Kejriwal's resignation.

Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas at 4.30 pm to tender his resignation as chief minister, paving the way for Atishi's appointment as his successor.

Atishi said his resignation was unparalleled in the country's history, and added that she will work for the next few months with the goal of bringing back Kejriwal as chief minister.

Atishi will be the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj.

Atishi said Supreme Court's bail to Kejriwal was a slap on the face of the Centre, whose probe agencies were called "caged parrot" by it.

The ED and CBI have been used by the BJP-led central government to target him, she alleged.

Kejriwal was recently granted bail by the SC in the excise policy-linked corruption case.