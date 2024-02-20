Home / Politics / Samajwadi's Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from party, UP legislative council

Samajwadi's Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from party, UP legislative council

He shared the letter on his social media handles

Maurya resigned as the party's national general secretary on February 13 | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
A week after tendering his resignation from the post of Samajwadi Party national general secretary, Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the party's primary membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

"I got an opportunity to work with you. But after our talks on February 12 and my resignation (as national general secretary) on February 13, no initiative of any talks with me was taken due to which I am resigning from the primary membership of the party," Maurya said in a letter to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

In a separate letter to the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Maurya said, "I was elected as a Samajwadi Party member in the legislative council. As I have resigned from the primary membership of the party, I am also resigning as MLC (member of legislative council) on the basis of morality," he said.

Maurya resigned as the party's national general secretary on February 13, accusing the leadership of discriminating against him and not defending him over his controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

Topics :Swami Prasad MauryaSamajwadi PartyUP legislative council

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

