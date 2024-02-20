Legal guarantee for MSP will make farmers drivers of GDP growth: Rahul

Legal guarantee for MSP will not make Indian farmers a burden on the budget but ensure that they become drivers of GDP growth, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he claimed that "lies" are being spread that the MSP guarantee is not feasible under the government's budget.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi claimed that ever since the Congress resolved to provide legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), "Modi's propaganda machinery and media friendly to him have spread a barrage of lies on MSP".

"Lie -- It is not feasible to provide legal guarantee for MSP in the budget of the government of India. Fact -- According to CRISIL, giving MSP to farmers in 2022-23 would have resulted in an additional burden of Rs 21,000 crore on the government, which is only 0.4 per cent of the total budget," Gandhi said in his post.

In a country where bank loans worth Rs 14 trillion have been waived and corporate tax exemption of Rs 1.8 lakh crore given, why is even a little expenditure on farmers irking them, he asked.

With the legal guarantee for MSP, investment in agriculture will increase, demand will increase in rural India and farmers will also get confidence in growing different types of crops, which is a guarantee of the country's prosperity, Gandhi argued.

"Those who are spreading confusion on MSP are insulting Dr Swaminathan and his dreams," the former Congress chief said.

The legal guarantee for MSP will not make the Indian farmers a burden on the budget but ensure that they become drivers of GDP growth, he asserted.

Gandhi also tagged a video clip of Modi at a BJP event talking about the party's resolve to provide the rate to farmers for their crops based on the Swaminathan formula.

Gandhi's remarks come a day after farmer leaders taking part in the "Delhi Chalo" agitation rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in the farmers' interest and announced that they would march towards the national capital on Wednesday.

Protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and the Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their "Delhi Chalo" march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops, was stopped by security forces that led to clashes last week.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act - 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.