Former Punjab PM Amarinder Singh meets PM Modi, discusses farmers' issues

The meeting comes amid the ongoing protest by farmers, mostly from Punjab, who on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal to procure pulses, maize and cotton at a Minimum Support Price

Photo: X @@capt_amarinder
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:36 PM IST
Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a host of issues related to farmers, he said on Tuesday.

Singh said in a post on X, "Had a detailed meeting with Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on wide-ranging issues related to Punjab, including the issues concerning the farmers."

The meeting comes amid the ongoing protest by farmers, mostly from Punjab, who on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal to procure pulses, maize and cotton at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) by government agencies for five years and reiterated their call to march to the national capital, seeking a legal guarantee for the MSP regime, among other demands.

Topics :Narendra ModiCaptain Amarinder Singhfarmers protest

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

