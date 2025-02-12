Sanjay Raut accuses Hazare of keeping mum on irregularities under BJP rule

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday accused Anna Hazare of not raising his voice against corruption post-2014 under BJP-headed governments, days after the activist said AAP lost the Delhi polls due to Arvind Kejriwal's focus on money.

Hazare hit back, saying some people perceived things as per their mental set-up.

"Arvind Kejriwal and Manoj Sisodia made Anna (Hazare) a mahatma. Without them, Anna couldn't have seen Delhi also. After 2014, there was an explosion of irregularities under the BJP-ruled Centre and Maharashtra, but Anna didn't utter a single word," Raut told reporters.

He said Hazare should have visited Ram Leela and Jantar Mantar in Delhi to protest against corruption.

Responding to the criticism, Hazare said, "A person wearing a particular colour of spectacle sees the world accordingly".

After AAP suffered a drubbing in the recent Delhi assembly polls, Hazare said Kejriwal "only focussed on liquor" and forgot to serve the people.