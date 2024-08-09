Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sarbananda Sonowal introduces two shipping-related bills in Lok Sabha

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday introduced two bills -- Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways
I believe this bill is necessary and is imperative to bring certain changes, said Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, seeks to comply with the international convention and with the changing global scenario in the shipping industry.

Saugata Roy (TMC) opposed the introduction of the bill saying that the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, has been serving its purpose for the past 100 years and The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, only has some minor amendments. "This superfluous legislation should be done away with, it does not help the country," Roy said.

Responding to Roy, Sonowal said the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, is already 100 year-old and hence to comply with the international convention and changing global scenario it was necessary to bring in simplification for ease of understanding of the law.

"I believe this bill is necessary and is imperative to bring certain changes and also incorporating some definition trying to simplify and better understanding," Sonowal said.


Topics :Sarbananda SonowalShipping industryLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

