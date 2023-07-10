Home / Politics / Sariska tigers relocation success story started before 2014: Jairam Ramesh

Sariska tigers relocation success story started before 2014: Jairam Ramesh

Relocation was then considered to revive Sariska but it faced great opposition including from some tiger experts, he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that 15 years ago, the tiger population in the Sariska Tiger Reserve had been reduced to zero, but the relocation of the big cats from Ranthambore and elsewhere to that reserve proved to be a "remarkable success story that started much before 2014".

His remarks came over a media report that said the tiger population at Sariska hit its highest mark in three decades at 30, with the birth of two cubs. According to the report, the cubs were born to ST-19 and the trio was captured on camera in the buffer zone of the park near Alwar on July 6.

Tagging the report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Just 15 years ago the tiger population in the sprawling Sariska Tiger Reserve had been completely wiped out. It had reduced to precisely ZERO."

Relocation was then considered to revive Sariska but it faced great opposition including from some tiger experts, he said.

"However, relocation from Ranthambore and elsewhere began and today there are 30 tigers in Sariska whose carrying capacity is at least 40. A remarkable success story that started much before 2014!" said Ramesh, who headed the ministry of environment and forests from May 2009 to July 2011.

Also Read

PM to release tiger numbers, mark 50 yrs of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru

Climate change threatens survival of tigers in Sunderbans: Conservationists

India's tiger population in 2022 was 3,167 says latest data released by PM

Chhattisgarh sees tiger numbers tumble, despite spending Rs 5 cr per month

Reinvent tiger conservation

Unrest and re-polling in West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Details here

Voting rigged in booths, to move HC with evidence: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP 'broke' NCP, Shiv Sena to be in power in Maharashtra: Rohit Pawar

Rahul Gandhi running 'mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan': Nadda

Happenings in West Bengal under CM Banerjee frightening: Digvijaya Singh

Topics :TigersJairam RameshCongressBJPEnvironment

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story