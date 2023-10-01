One has to face consequences for mistakes: Guv on Soren's mining lease case

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said one has to face consequences for one's actions, referring to the mining lease case involving Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In an interview to PTI, Radhakrishnan also stressed on the need for stern action against organised crime and Naxalism in the state, expressing strong displeasure over the manner in which criminal gangs were operating from jail and security personnel were being killed by red rebels.

He termed the criminal activities from prisons and the killing of security personnel by Naxals as 'worrisome and painful.

The governor also asserted that "one should be ready to face the consequences for their actions", stating that "sensational issues cannot be addressed in haste" while talking about the illegal mining case involving Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Denying allegations of a partisan role by the chair, Radhakrishnan also made it clear that he is not against any reservation but as a custodian of the Constitution, he cannot breach the guidelines for a 50 per cent cap on quota by the Supreme Court to give nod to a bill proposing 77 per cent reservation in jobs to SC/ST, OBC and economically weaker sections in Jharkhand.

"The law and order situation cannot be studied only through data. We have to take strong action against organised crime and criminals. Somebody is operating from jail, and someone is from foreign. Either people (Government) will have to address or we will request them to address. We will make them to address," Radhakrishnan said.

He also said, "I am repeatedly telling them (Government) to take strong action against the Naxals. You do the combing operation and you use all your intelligence. If you want, I will get all the information from the central intelligence so that we can crush this red terrorism in Jharkhand. Already we lost three personnel after I took over...This is very painful and worrisome."



The governor said he had talked to the chief minister about the killing of security personnel by red rebels.

The CM has very categorically said he has given total freedom to the police force to take any action. I have called our chief secretary...especially for the Naxal activities. From everywhere, all the Naxals are moving towards West Singhbum district. Almost 22 districts are free from Naxal of the 24...They want to prove themselves. Their attacks have no meaning. They are no more fighting for the bread. There are no starvation deaths in this country, then what for they are fighting, the Governor told PTI.

Radhakrishnan said he was worried as Naxals were coming out from their dens and seeking ransom.

"Even in Ranchi, one shopkeeper was shot. That kind of act generates fear in the mind of others," he said.

At a time when political controversies fail to die down in Jharkhand and the chief minister faces summons by the Enforcement Directorate, the Governor, referring to Soren's illegal mining case, asserted that "one should be ready to face the consequences for their actions" and said that "sensational issues cannot be addressed in haste".

He also rejected allegations of a partisan role by the chair.

"We don't want to do anything which will unnecessarily create political turmoil in the state and harm its development. For any mistake made by anyone, they have to face the consequences of it. Even if I do a mistake, I have to face the consequences of it," the Governor said.

Radhakrishnan, who took oath as the 11th Governor of Jharkhand earlier this year, told PTI with regard to an illegal mining case against the CM.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case, the Election Commission sent its decision to then state governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, 2022.

"It (EC mandate) was received by my predecessor (Bais) in a sealed cover. I have not gone through it. ...I will look into it at an appropriate time....Very sensational issues cannot be addressed in haste. You have to go through it properly, and thoroughly and have to take the advice of the constitutional experts. I don't want to take any action that will be questioned. I don't want to set a bad precedent," the governor said.

He also clarified that informal consultations are going on with experts and that cannot be made public now...I never do anything just for publicity."



On allegations that Raj Bhavan is scuttling the bills, the Governor said it is not correct to say that Raj Bhavan is creating obstacles to the bills.

In a democracy, the elected government represents the will of the people and all should respect it...I am not against the reservation at all but in reservation, there is a limitation as per the constitution. There are guidelines from the highest judicial authority, the Supreme Court, that any reservation should not be more than 50 per cent. But the reservation bill has come to me with 77 per cent.

"If I approve it then what is the meaning of the custodian of the Constitution? Who is doing the politics you can understand," the governor said.

The Jharkhand Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by the state assembly in November 2022, proposed to increase reservations for the ST, SCs, OBCs and others in the state government jobs to 77 per cent. A Supreme Court verdict puts a cap on reservation at 50 per cent.

The governor also claimed that most of the files are cleared on the same day they are received with only those remaining where there are any discrepancies.

"I am working for the best interest of the people of Jharkhand. Some individuals may not enjoy the action if someone wants to correct wrong practices, pushing for a fair and transparent system. I attempt to help people in genuine matters and ask officials to implement the welfare schemes made for the community," he said.

The Governor said his doors were open for all without any discrimination based on party, ideology, religion and language.

Leaders from the BJP, Congress and the JMM and other political parties and non-political groups "come to me and share their demands. I act in favour of the people of Jharkhand without considering which party gets the benefit," he said.

"The people of Jharkhand are so good. Though they are poor, they are the richest people by heart. I like them very much. They are transparent. There is no hypocrisy. Jharkhand is the richest state in the country as far as the mineral resources are concerned. We have to exploit mineral resources for the poor people," he said.

The Governor emphasised that illegal mining needs to be stopped and the mining revenue should come first to the state exchequer and then the state can plan the roadmap of expenditure, including health, housing and education.