Home / Politics / SC rejects Amanatullah Khan's bail plea, asks him to appear before ED

SC rejects Amanatullah Khan's bail plea, asks him to appear before ED

The Okhla MLA had approached the Delhi High Court after his application for anticipatory bail in the case was rejected by a trial court on March 1

Khan was not named as an accused in the charge sheet that the ED filed recently | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain an anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked Khan to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Apr 18 at 11 am in the case.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bench took exception to certain observations made in the March 11 verdict of the Delhi High Court with regard to the merit of the case and said it will not have any bearing in the matter.

The Okhla MLA had approached the Delhi High Court after his application for anticipatory bail in the case was rejected by a trial court on March 1.

Khan was not named as an accused in the charge sheet that the ED filed recently.

The agency has named five people in its prosecution complaint (the ED's equivalent of a charge sheet) that included three alleged associates of Khan -- Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui.

Searches were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff and alleged illegitimate personal gains made by the accused by way of unfairly leasing Waqf Board properties during 2018-2022 when Khan was its chairperson, the ED said.

Several "incriminating" material in the form of physical and digital evidence were seized during the raids, indicating Khan's involvement in the offence of money laundering, the ED has said.

Also Read

Court to pass order on AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's bail plea on Mar 1

3 arrested by ED in money laundering case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

ED files chargesheet in Waqf Board case involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

ED conducts searches in money laundering case against AAP MLA Khan

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Anurag Thakur accuses TMC in WB of providing shelter to anti-govt forces

PM abandoned responsibility for BJP-manufactured crisis in Manipur: Cong

Excise policy scam case: K Kavitha seeks bail, court to hear plea today

He is being treated like hardcore criminal: Mann after meeting Kejriwal

Excise policy scam: ED's reply sought over Kejriwal's plea against arrest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amanatullah KhanAam Aadmi PartyEnforcement DirectorateSupreme Court

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story