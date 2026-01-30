Sectors under greater regulatory scrutiny lead in political donations

Between FY04 and FY25, political parties in India received Rs 33,843 crore in donations. The BJP was the highest recipient in 20 out of these 22 years, with the Congress leading only in FY06 and FY07. The BJP’s share in total donations stood at 74 per cent in FY04 and increased to 79 per cent by FY25. The party governed India in FY04 and its share in donations came down for the next three years when it was out of power. However, even before returning to power with a full majority in 2014, the BJP received over half of the political donations in FY08 and for three years in a row since FY12. The party has got the lion’s share of donations since FY14 but barring FY16.