Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Sena (UBT) jabs Shinde's Sena over non inclusion of minister in NITI Aayog

Sena (UBT) jabs Shinde's Sena over non inclusion of minister in NITI Aayog

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Tuesday reconstituted the NITI Aayog, with four full-time members and 15 union ministers including from BJP allies

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM
The Sena (UBT) has often dubbed the Shiv Sena as the party of those who have usurped power by "betraying" Uddhav Thackeray. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took potshots at the rival Shiv Sena over its minister not finding a place in the reconstituted NITI Aayog.

"No place for Shinde Sena in the reconstituted NITI Ayog. When 'Niti' is only immoral power grab, can understand the exclusion," Rajya Sabha member Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Tuesday reconstituted the NITI Aayog, with four full-time members and 15 union ministers, including from BJP allies, as either ex-officio members or special invitees.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav, who is also MoS in the Health Ministry, did not find a place in the reconstituted committee.

Jadhav belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an ally of the BJP.

The Sena (UBT) has often dubbed the Shiv Sena as the party of those who have usurped power by "betraying" Uddhav Thackeray.

The National Institution for Transforming India, better known as 'NITI Aayog', was constituted in 2015 when the Modi government chose to scrap the 65-year-old Planning Commission.
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the chairperson and economist Suman K Bery will continue to be the vice-chairperson of NITI Aayog, according to an official notification.

More From This Section

Development of Pandharpur only after consulting local people: CM Shinde

Finances, infra in focus during Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu's 2nd Delhi visit

Govt convenes all-party meet on July 21 ahead of Monsoon Session of Parl

ECI gives aggrieved candidates choice on how they want to check EVM

Govt must focus on hiring teachers, improving facilities: Mayawati

The special invitees in the reconstituted NITI Aayog will be Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways), Jagat Prakash Nadda (Health), H D Kumaraswamy (Heavy Industries and Steel), Jitan Ram Manjhi (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying).

Other special invitees are Union Ministers Virendra Kumar (Social Justice and Empowerment), Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation), Jual Oram (Tribal Affairs), Annpurna Devi (Women and Child Development), Chirag Paswan (Food Processing Industries) and Rao Inderjit Singh (Statistics and Programme Implementation).

Kumaraswamy belongs to NDA partner JD-S, Manjhi is from the Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rajiv Ranjan Singh is from the JD(U), Naidu belongs to the TDP and Paswan is from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BMW hit-and-run: Main accused Mihir Shah gets 14-day judicial custody

Chhagan Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar; discuss Maratha quota, OBC issues

BJP looking at past, should focus on future: Raut on Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas

Atal Bihari Vajpayee would have also imposed Emergency, says Sanjay Raut

After Uddhav, West Bengal CM Mamata meets Sharad Pawar during Mumbai visit

Topics :Shiv SenaPriyanka ChaturvediUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra governmentModi govtNITI Ayog

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story