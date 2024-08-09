Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in corruption and money laundering cases

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months
Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars on Friday. The Supreme Court gave him bail earlier in the day and said his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Holding aloft flags and cheering loudly, crowds of AAP supporters waited to welcome Sisodia as stepped out of jail.

"We have brought this legal battle to its logical end through the Constitution. I thank you all for being with me," he said amid chants of "Kejriwal, Kejriwal".

"Today truth has won. In the end, only truth wins," said a post by "Team Kejriwal" on the Delhi chief minister's official handle on X. Kejriwal is in Tihar jail in the same case.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in CBI, ED cases

'Tight slap on dictatorship': AAP slams BJP after Sisodia gets bail

'Will PM answer for Sisodia's lost time': AAP-BJP spar over SC bail verdict

Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia gets bail after 1.5 years in jail

Manish Sisodia not innocent, 'neck deep' in scam: ED, CBI tell SC

Topics :Manish SisodiaAAPAAP government

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story