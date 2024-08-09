Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars on Friday. The Supreme Court gave him bail earlier in the day and said his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Holding aloft flags and cheering loudly, crowds of AAP supporters waited to welcome Sisodia as stepped out of jail.