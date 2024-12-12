Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in Delhi to finalise cabinet, Shinde missing

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fadnavis in Delhi to allocate portfolios; Shinde's absence raises speculation over Shiv Sena tensions

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis
Photo: PTI
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:24 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in Delhi for critical discussions with BJP leaders to finalise the distribution of ministerial portfolios among the allies of the Mahayuti alliance—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. The meeting coincides with NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s presence in the national capital, staying at party leader Praful Patel’s residence, according to NDTV.
 
Notably, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who reluctantly accepted the post of deputy chief minister after stepping down as chief minister for Fadnavis, is absent from these high-stakes talks. His absence has raised eyebrows, sparking questions about unresolved tensions within Shiv Sena ranks.
 

Ministerial distribution

 
Sources told NDTV that the formula for distributing ministerial positions has been largely decided. The BJP is set to take 20 portfolios, Shiv Sena 12, and NCP 10. Maharashtra’s government can appoint up to 43 ministers, including the chief minister.
 
The arrangement mirrors the alliance’s landslide win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the BJP secured 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41.
 

High-level talks

 
Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari last night to finalise details of the cabinet expansion. However, Shinde’s absence from these crucial discussions has added fuel to speculation about lingering discontent within the Shiv Sena.
 
Despite publicly stating his willingness to cooperate in forming the government, Shinde’s absence suggests residual dissatisfaction after being edged out of the chief minister’s role.
 

Shiv Sena’s argument

 
The Shiv Sena has claimed that the alliance’s victory was largely due to Shinde’s leadership, which they argue made him the natural choice for the chief minister’s position. However, the BJP was steadfast in securing the top post for Fadnavis, leaving Shinde with limited political leverage.

The BJP’s majority position, bolstered by the NCP’s support, reduced the Shiv Sena’s bargaining power.
 

Shinde’s acceptance and current absence

 
On December 5, Shinde took the oath of office as deputy chief minister, signalling his acceptance of the power-sharing agreement. However, his absence from the Delhi discussions has reignited speculation about his dissatisfaction with the arrangement.
 
Shinde’s absence continues to draw attention as the Mahayuti alliance finalises its power structure, indicating that the road to unity may still have hurdles ahead.
 
Topics :Devendra FadnavisEknath ShindeMaharashtraajit pawarBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

