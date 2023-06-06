Home / Politics / Shah, Nadda meet to discuss 'crucial issues', cabinet reshuffle speculated

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 2:00 AM IST
BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting at party's central office extension here on late Monday night.

Sources said that BJP's General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh was also present during the sudden meeting.

Although the complete details of the meeting are yet to come, but it is being said that the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, the special public relations campaign being run by the party and the expansion campaign of the party especially 'Mission South', were discussed in the meeting.

Recently, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had met Shah and Nadda.

The meeting is being said to be crucial amidst the speculations of possible reshuffle in the Union cabinet.

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:36 AM IST

