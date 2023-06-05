Home / Politics / PM Modi's schemes important for self-reliance of poor: Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said every scheme of the Narendra Modi government is important for the self-reliance of the poor, as he lauded the PM SVANidhi scheme under which street vendors are granted bank loans.

"Before 2014, the poor did not have bank accounts. Today more than 48 crore poor people have bank accounts in the country and the money from the centre directly goes to their accounts," the CM said.

On the completion of three years of the Street Vendors Self-Reliant Fund (PM SVANidhi) scheme on Monday, the CM inaugurated the 'SVANidhi Mahotsav' and a campaign to spread word about it.

He said before they had bank accounts, the poor were forced to bribe officials, but now all their state benefits get credited directly into their account. "You also get interest on your deposits."

"A total of 54 lakh people across UP with more than 17.60 lakh poor people in urban areas were given houses. In urban areas of Gorakhpur, more than 36,000 have benefitted from PM Awas Yojana and more than 24,000 from PM SVANidhi. Every poor has got a free connection under Ujjwala Yojana," Adityanath said.

This is the result of a government which is "not a dynast, casteist, and corrupt" he said.

On the occasion, the CM gave loan cheques to several street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Topics :Narendra ModiYogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

