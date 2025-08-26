Home / Politics / ED raids against Saurabh Bharadwaj expose AAP govt's 'medical scam': BJP

ED raids against Saurabh Bharadwaj expose AAP govt's 'medical scam': BJP

At least 13 locations in the National Capital Region are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief
We have said it earlier also that the previous AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal looted Delhi through scams: Sachdeva | Image: X/@Virend_Sachdeva
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP on Tuesday said the Enforcement Directorate's raids against AAP Delhi unit chief and former health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj have exposed the "medical scam" under the previous Arvind Kejriwal government.

The AAP government in Delhi was involved in the "scam" in the construction of hospitals and purchase of medicines and equipment. An investigation into the "scam" in purchase of medicines is already being conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a video statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is searching the premises of Bharadwaj and some private contractors as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged scam in health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP government in Delhi, official sources said.

At least 13 locations in the National Capital Region are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

"We have said it earlier also that the previous AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal looted Delhi through scams. Now the party is trying to fool people in other states," Sachdeva said.

The ED raids against Bharadwaj have exposed the "medical scam" under the previous AAP government, he said.

Delhi BJP MLA Harish Khurana alleged that the AAP government paid contractors' bills, even though no work was done on the ground for the construction of hospitals.

The ED investigation against Bharadwaj (45) stems from an FIR registered by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in June.

The ACB booked Bharadwaj, his party colleague and ex-health minister Satyendar Jain, private contractors and unknown government officials for alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the former AAP government.

The AAP on Tuesday said raids against Bharadwaj were an attempt to divert attention from questions being raised about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree and that the case against the party leader was false.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Congress questions govt on nuclear energy reforms, private sector entry

Odisha Governor meets ex-CM Naveen Patnaik, enquires about his health

Give Marathas reservation by Aug 26 or face agitation: Manoj Jarange

Govt unconcerned about youth: Rahul slams 'police action' against students

Mahagathbandhan to decide Bihar CM face, RJD has legitimate claim: SP MP

Topics :Aam Aadmi PartyBJPBharatiya Janata PartySaurabh Bharadwaj

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story