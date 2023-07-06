Shinde meets Sena, assuages their concerns over Ajit camp joining govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday sought to assuage the concerns of Shiv Sena lawmakers after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined the coalition government and asserted there was nothing to worry, Sena legislators said.

Shinde, who presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs, was kept in the loop about the fast-paced developments in the NCP which culminated in Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM along with eight other ministers on July 2 in a stunning turn of events, they said. A section of Shiv Sena lawmakers had raised certain concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the one-year-old Shinde-BJP government. The induction of the rebel NCP group in the cabinet has dented the prospects of ministerial aspirants from the BJP and the Shiv Sena, leaving some of them upset and Shinde is aware of their sentiments



Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said earlier in the day. Amid the changed politician equation, Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs on Wednesday night attended a meeting at Shinde's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai. A lot of issues were discussed in the meeting like the ones pertaining to the monsoon session of Parliament as well as in the state legislature, strengthening the party's organisation, said a party MP. Another party MP said Shinde was asked whether he know about the sudden developments in the NCP to which he responded in the affirmative. The MP said the political developments took place at a rapid pace due to which Sena lawmakers could not be informed about them in advance. The chief minister stressed the Ajit Pawar-led NCP group joining the ruling alliance will only help the party lawmakers, the MP added. He said there was nothing to worry as the BJP and the Shiv Sena have been in the government for a year now and the NCP (faction led by Ajit Pawar) joining the government will not affect its functioning in anyway, a Shiv Sena MLC said. Last year, more than three dozen Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, had revolted against party president Uddhav Thackeray over his decision to join hands with the the NCP and the Congress which crystallised in formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2019. They had also alleged Ajit Pawar, who was the finance minister in the erstwhile MVA government, did not allocate enough funds for development of their constituencies. Earlier in the day, Sena MP Kirtikar told PTI, The scope of ministerial aspirants from the BJP and the Shiv Sena minimised after the NCP (rebel faction) joined the government. This has upset some MLAs. The chief minister was aware of this. With the induction of nine ministers from the Ajit Pawar camp, the strength of the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet has gone up to 29, leaving 14 posts still vacant. On Tuesday, Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat indicated there was some uneasiness in a section of the party after the latest political development. "Party (Shiv Sena) workers and supporters have started asking us how and why did Ajit Pawar and his group join the government? They said will it shrink their political space in the state. But I can assure you that Ajit Pawar joining the government was inevitable, Shirsat said.