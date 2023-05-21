Siddaramaiah's anti-urban bias may well become the chink in Cong's armour

The other conclusion relates to South Karnataka, the Vokkaliga-dominated cotton and sugarcane belt in Karnataka, where Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), used to have an unshakeable presence. This is the region that Siddaramaiah belongs to. Here, the Congress’ strike rate zoomed from 29 in 2018 to 62 this time. The BJP collapsed from 21 to 10. But both parties denuded the JD(S) of its support in its pocket borough. The JD(S)’ strike came down from 46 in 2018 to just 25 this time.

One, as Nilanjan Sircar of the Centre for Policy Research notes, is that the strike rate (the seats contested versus those won) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in rural areas fell from 55 in 2018 to 25 in 2023. And correspondingly, support for Congress went up from 35 to 63. In other words, the BJP was almost as popular as before in Karnataka’s urban areas. But in rural areas, support for it plummeted.