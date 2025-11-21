Home / Politics / Siddaramaiah vows to stay on as Karnataka CM amid leadership tussle

Siddaramaiah vows to stay on as Karnataka CM amid leadership tussle

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that he would continue in office and also present state budgets in the future.

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
CM Siddaramaiah | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mysuru (Karnataka)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
His statement comes amidst an intense power struggle in the ruling Congress, with the D K Shivakumar camp mounting pressure on the party high command for a leadership change.

At least 15 MLAs and about a dozen MLCs have camped in New Delhi to push the party leadership to make Shivakumar the next Chief Minister, Congress sources said.

According to reports, the demand is based on a power-sharing agreement reached in 2023, under which Siddaramaiah was to serve as the CM for two and a half years (till November 20) before making way for Shivakumar.

Responding to a query on some MLAs and MLCs camping in Delhi, he said the Congress High Command has to decide on the leadership change, cabinet reshuffle or government restructuring. Has High Command spoken on it? We can't help it. Earlier also some people were discussing it, and now they might have gone (to Delhi). Finally, Shivakumar and I have to listen to whatever the High Command says, he added.

To a question whether he would present the next two state budgets, Siddaramaiah retorted, Why are you asking this? Yes, I will continue. I will present the budgets in future also.

Asked whether he would meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, Kharge is coming to Bengaluru today (Friday). Once he comes, I will meet him.

On directing the Ministers and MLAs from speaking in public on leadership change, the Chief Minister said, Everyone has to obey whatever the party high command decides be it ministers or MLAs. I and Shivakumar should also follow it.

When pointed out that Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh had said "Siddaramaiah never backtracks from his word", the CM said, Yes. He is right. I have never backtracked from my statement. I implemented all five pre-poll guarantees I had promised.

When pressed on whether this applied to handing over power to Shivakumar, the Chief Minister said the decision is left to the high command.

On Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy's Delhi tour, Siddaramaiah said, I don't know whether he has gone there. D K Shivakumar has already said. What else should I say?  He added, I had a word with Chaluvarayaswamy. Today also, I spoke to him through video conference. He said he has gone to Delhi to meet the Union Agriculture Minister.

Topics: Siddaramaiah Karnataka government State Budgets

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

