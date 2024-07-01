Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Six hurt in attack on Samajwadi Party leader Vijay Yadav's residence in UP

UP Police
An FIR has been lodged against four named and other unidentified accused. (UP Police Logo)
Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Six people, including a six-year-old child, were injured when assailants fired at the residence of Samajwadi Party leader and former corporator Vijay Yadav, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Dashashavmedh area on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, the SP leader alleged in his complaint that the assailants wanted to kill his entire family.

An FIR has been lodged against accused Ankit Yadav, Shobhit Verma, Govind Yadav, Sahil Yadav and other unidentified persons, they said.

Among the injured were Nirbhay Yadav (6), Kiran Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Yadav and Shubham alias Golu, the police said. All the injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital and are in stable condition, they added.

Police Commissioner, Mohit Agarwal, has suspended Dashashavmedh police station in-charge (SI) Rakesh Pal over the incident.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused and actions under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and National Security Act will be pursued against them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kumar said.

Topics :Samajwadi PartyUttar PradeshNSA surveillance lawUP Police

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

